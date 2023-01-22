IAF officer arrested for hoax bomb call to delay train

January 22, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - New Delhi

An Indian Air Force (IAF) officer, 35, was arrested for allegedly making a hoax call about a bomb in the Mumbai-bound Rajdhani Express at New Delhi railway station, the police said on Saturday.

A senior officer said that after the call was received around 4:15 p.m., police teams along with a bomb disposal squad searched the train, but found nothing.

“With the help of technical surveillance, the details of the caller were extracted. During the search, the accused, identified as Sunil Sangwan, was found to be in inebriated condition inside the train,” the officer said.

The accused, who was posted at the Air Force Station at Mumbai’s Santa Cruz, had made the call to delay the train, the officer added.

An FIR under relevant sections of the IPC and the Indian Railway Act was registered against Sangwan and he was arrested.