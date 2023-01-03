‘I wish I could hug didi one last time’

January 03, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - New Delhi

In Mangolpuri’s Y Block, Varun Singh sat barefoot beside his grandmother.

Recalling his last conversation about New Year plans with his sister Anjali, the 12-year-old said, “Didi had told me ‘Wear the new clothes I got you and get ready tomorrow. We will got to Bangla Sahib gurudwara and Murthal for aloo paranthas’.”

On Sunday, a car mowed down Anjali while she was on a scooty in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri area and dragged her under the vehicle for 12 kilometres.

“Every New Year, didi made plans to take us out. She loved gajar ka halwa and my mother’s last call to her was to get carrots to prepare that. After the accident, we sat in the freezing cold thinking about her. We can’t believe what happened,” he said, a day after Anjali’s demise.

For Varun, his four siblings and their mother Rekha, Anjali was the only hope.

Anjali’s mother, Rekha Singh, 40, said that her daughter left the house around 9 pm and had not informed regarding where she was going. Rekha has been sick for two years now and Anjali has been taking care of the entire family.

Rekha left her job eight years ago after she lost her husband, a painter, to a murder. To sustain her family, she worked as a domestic help at a school in Punjabi Bagh.

Anjali started working at an early age. She was working at the event management company since the last two years. Previously, she was working at a beauty parlour.

She had different tasks like welcoming guests, helping people with make-up and arranging flowers.

“During the wedding season, her timing was uncertain, she would go at odd hours of the day and come back late at night, I would call her every night around 10, on the day of the incident, her phone was switched off, I thought, maybe her battery died, I had no idea that my daughter met with an accident,” she said.

Ms Singh is a mother of five, Two of her daughters were married off at an early age because of financial stress.

“For every event, Anjali would receive Rs 500,” her mother said, adding that the family would struggle to save some amount of money.

Her mother said that her daughter bought the scooty on instalments with the little pension and savings they could afford.

She even asked Anjali regarding her plans for marriage but Anjali said, “she had a lot more to achieve in life.” Anjali told her mother that she will not marry anybody until two of her younger brothers aged - 9 and 12 are educated.

Anjali’s mother described her as a selfless loving daughter. “She wanted to make everybody happy, no matter what,” she said.

“My daughter was ambitious, once we had to get a drain fixed in our area and she fought with local leaders and got it fixed, everybody lauded her courage and asked to stand up for the next MCD elections, even she told me that she’ll do something for the people,” Rekha said.

“My sister got clothes for all of us for new year, she told my mother to get dressed in the best way,” Varun said.

He said that he looked up to her and wanted to become as hardworking as she was. “She would never say no to work, no matter how small it was,” he said.

Anjali, as described by her neighbours, loved playing with children. She loved doing make-up and dressing up. She loved dancing and would often make Instagram reels. Varun said that his sister would fulfill all his needs.He said Anjali would be left money for herself, but whenever he asked her, she got him his favourite cycling, boxing bag and a bat ball set.

The family was informed regarding the incident early morning. When they went to the police station, Rekha claimed that they had to run around between Kanjhawala and Sultan Puri police stations for more than two hours before they were allowed to see her daughter. “They didn’t tell me where my child was injured, they didn’t let me see her, on Monday I was allowed to see her,” she said.

“Our family has lost all the little hope we had, we know the accused are powerful and might try to get away, the police have assured us justice but we don’t even have the money to fight for it, our family deserves to know the reality, I saw my daughter’s face at the hospital and I couldn’t control it, I kept telling myself that tomorrow will be better, but will it be?” mother said.