Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (October 6, 2024) said he will campaign for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Delhi Assembly elections due in February 2025, if the Prime Minister makes electricity free in all 22 States in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power.

“I want to tell Modi ji, next September you will turn 75 and retire. You have one more year left. I challenge Modiji, in the next one year, in your 22 States, fix the schools or make electricity free. I want to tell Modiji, just do one thing, in February Delhi elections are due. In all 22 States make electricity free before February, then I will campaign for Modi ji during Delhi elections,” Mr. Kejriwal said while addressing people at ‘Janta Ki Adalat’ programme of the AAP.

The AAP supremo claimed that the double engine government of the BJP has failed across the country and exit polls show that in Haryana and Jammu-Kashmir BJP’s double engine governments are going out of power.

“Double engine has failed in the country. One engine had failed in June when they got 240 seats. Now the second engine is failing in different parts of the country. People have understood that double-engine government means inflation, unemployment, and corruption. That is why across the country their governments are going out of power,” he said.

The AAP chief said that Delhi’s Assembly election is due in February 2025 and the BJP will say that ‘make double-engine government’ and people should tell them that they don’t want double-engine government as double-engine government means “double loot”.

“During the 1990s we used to hear that the underworld ruled Mumbai. That is the state of Delhi now. Delhi Police is under the BJP-governed Central government and they don’t take care of the law and order situation in Delhi. They are just focussed on stopping Delhi government’s works... Today, I promise to you all that I will get full statehood for Delhi and free Delhi of L-G’s rule,” he said.

The AAP supremo alleged that Mr. Modi says that he is a thief. “I’m not a thief and that is why I’m saying with confidence that if I’m honest then vote for me, else do not vote for me,” he said.