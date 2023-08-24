ADVERTISEMENT

I was framed, says govt. officer accused of raping minor girl; court extends judicial custody 

August 24, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Suspended Delhi government officer Premoday Khakha has been accused of raping a minor over several months and impregnating her. | Photo Credit: File Photo

A court here on Wednesday extended by 14 days the judicial custody of suspended Delhi government official Premoday Khakha and his wife.

Mr. Khakha has been accused of raping a minor over several months and impregnating her. His wife, Seema Khakha, had allegedly forced the victim to take abortion pills, leading to the termination of her pregnancy.

On Tuesday, the court had sent them to one-day judicial custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Both were produced before Additional Sessions Judge (POCSO) Richa Parihar, Tis Hazari Court, who sent them to judicial custody till September 6.

‘False case’

Counsel for the accused, advocate Uma Shankar Gautam, told the court that his client was being framed. He said the girl had falsely claimed that she was impregnated by Mr. Khakha.

The advocate said Mr. Khakha had undergone a vasectomy in 2005, so he couldn’t have impregnated the girl. Mr. Gautam told reporters that the court had sought a report on the medical board’s findings about the vasectomy procedure.

‘Undergone potency test’

“My client has undergone the tests pertaining to his vasectomy and potency. The results of the same are awaited,” he said.

A senior police officer said the accused’s submissions in the court will be included in the investigation.

“A potency test is part of the general medical examination in a sexual assault case,” the officer said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US