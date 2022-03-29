‘I try to reach as many people as possible and address every complaint’

No case pendency, says Maharashtra women panel chief

No case pendency, says Maharashtra women panel chief

Rupali Chakankar, 39, is chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women. She started working for the Nationalist Congress Party in 2004 and was officially elected State president of the NCP Mahila Wing on July 27, 2019. She resigned from the post on March 23, 2021. She talks to The Hindu about the new helpline number ‘155209’ for women in distress across the State.

How many complaints has the Commission received since the time you took over as chairperson? Of them, how many have you taken cognisance of?

Since the time I was appointed on October 20, 2021, as chairperson of the Commission, the complaints have doubled as I try to reach as many people as I can across the State. My phone number is available to everyone and with my frequent visits to the interiors of Maharashtra it becomes easy for people to reach out and lodge complaints. I do not dismiss any complaint and take cognisance of each and every one that comes to my notice. I have also cleared the previous backlog and currently we have zero pendency .

What kinds of complaints are received by the Commission? Can you give an example?

We receive complaints of domestic violence, sexual harassment at workplace, property disputes, rape threats and now there has been an increase in complaints related to cybercrimes. Women approach us with their problems, in need of guidance and counselling. Recently, we got a complaint about the need for public toilets and basic sanitation in a rural area. So the Commission immediately got in touch with the authority concerned and got it done.

Why did late Disha Salian’s mother approach the Commission?

Disha Salian’s mother had approached the Commission with the problem of media trial, fake social media accounts that were defaming her daughter’s character. She also came to us after Union Minister Narayan Rane made repeated allegations about Disha being gang-raped and murdered. After she moved the Commission, I directed the police to take strict action against Mr. Rane which was done.

How is the teenage girl who was stabbed on March 15? What steps did the Commission take?

It is very unfortunate to see a 16-year-old girl being stabbed in school by a stalker a day before her SSC exam. I had visited her and her parents in Pune when she was being operated on. The Commission had taken suo motu action, took care of all the medical expenses and an immediate action report was sought from the police authority concerned.

What can be done in order to prevent such cases? What preventive steps are being taken by the Commission?

We work on creating awareness, educating women about their rights through our programmes, and empowering them through campaigns. We already have strict laws to protect women, we need speedy justice and punishment for the accused. I really appreciate the State government’s decision to introduce The Shakti Criminal Laws (that gives death penalty for rape and increased quantum of punishment for those accused of acid attack and sexually assaulting children). As chairperson of the Commission, we are taking various steps to prevent crimes against women and to empower them. I would like to share our new six digit helpline number ‘155209’ which works from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday to Friday for all women across the State. We also launched the Adishakti Abhiyan on December 16, 2021, on Nirbhaya day with an aim to hold programmes round the year on creating awareness among women about laws and policies of the government for them.