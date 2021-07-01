I-T notice to Atishi: AAP accuses BJP of stooping to another low

New Delhi

01 July 2021 00:39 IST

MLA dares BJP Ministers to make accounts public

The AAP on Wednesday alleged that the BJP has stooped to another low in “vendetta politics” after an Income Tax notice was sent to AAP MLA Atishi for ₹59 lakh she has in fixed deposits and mutual funds. The party said that baseless questions are being raised about Ms. Atishi’s movable assets, fixed deposits and mutual funds.

“Whenever the IT department calls me, however old information they may ask for, I’ll bring all those documents with me because I have nothing to hide. It is my challenge to the BJP, just the way we are ready to make all our accounts and properties public, are BJP’s Ministers also ready to do the same?” she asked.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the IT notice has been sent because in the election affidavit that Ms. Atishi submitted in 2020, she has declared that she has movable assets worth ₹69.79 lakh in the form of fixed deposits and mutual funds in her bank account.

“The most interesting fact is that all the money in her FDs and mutual funds have been deposited before 2012. It is for your knowledge that Aam Aadmi Party was formed in October 2012. AAP’s first government was formed in December 2013. In 2015, Atishi got a chance to work with the Delhi government wherein she used to work at the salary of ₹1 only,” Mr. Bharadwaj said.

Ms. Atishi claimed that since the AAP has been formed, the Centre has been using all its agencies to pester AAP MLAs, Ministers and leaders. “Be it CBI raids or Delhi Police or the Enforcement Directorate or Income Tax summons or Income Tax raids, the Central government has left no agency behind to go after the Aam Aadmi Party. Despite all their efforts, in all these years, they’ve failed to find even one mistake or sustain even a single case against any AAP leader. This Income Tax notice is the next step in this cycle wherein BJP thinks it can scare, threaten and silence the educated professionals entering politics,” Ms.Atishi said.

Victim card

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that AAP leaders have mastered the art of playing “victim card”. “If any investigative agency issues a notice to any of the AAP leader, they all come together to raise hue and cry as if their colleague is being illegally harassed or victimised,” he said.

He alleged that AAP leaders talk of high ideals, but the moment any government agency issues them any notice they all shout in frustration.