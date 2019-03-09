I-T dept detains AAP MLA

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA has been detained by Income-Tax Department sleuths for questioning after their team, surveying a builder here on Friday, found over ₹2 crore in cash allegedly “linked” to the legislator and his associates, officials said.

Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan, a property dealer and two others are being questioned by tax officials in Dwarka to ascertain if the recovered cash was “illegal and unaccounted.”

“Mr. Balyan has been detained for questioning after it emerged that the cash had purported links with him. The I-T officials are questioning the MLA and others present with him about the source of the money,” a senior official said.

The incident took place shortly after 1 p.m. when an I-T team reached the office of a real estate dealer to conduct a “routine survey” on a tip-off about some cash changing hands.

A survey procedure entails I-T officials visiting only the business premises of an assessee and not their residential or other locations.

Mr. Balyan and few other people were found at the spot and intercepted by the tax team at the Dwarka office of the builder and they were refrained from leaving the premises.

The department has “converted” its limited action of survey into a full-fledged ‘search and raid operation’, the official said.