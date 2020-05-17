‘I regret coming to quarantine centre’

Less than 48 hours into a quarantine centre here, with allegedly unhygienic conditions and lack of proper care, a 30-year-old bank official regrets having informed the authorities about his COVID-19 status. Inmates have earlier complained of poor facilities at other centres in the city.

“I didn’t know earlier that patients with mild symptoms could be quarantined at home, else I would have never come here. More than two days after I tested positive, I have no symptoms. But I fear catching some infection while staying at this centre. Already, I have a sore throat since morning,” said the man, talking to The Hindu over phone from the centre running from a medical college.

No one to contact

With 50 more people in the centre, some of them just suspects, he rued being locked up at the centre for the past two days.

“We are kept locked inside this centre. No doctor or official has visited us. If we need any help or have any queries, there is no contact person. I have not been told how long I need to stay here,” said the official, who suspected having contracted the virus from his colleague.

He recalled that soon after his colleague tested positive for COVID-19 on May 13, he too self-quarantined himself at his home and got a test done from a private lab for ₹5,000, including ₹500 consultation fee.

Frantic calls

After the result for the sample came on May 15, he started calling the helplines frantically to know how to go forward. “It was only the next day that an ambulance reached my home and brought me to this centre,” said the official.

He said that he preferred lukewarm water and turmeric milk, but those were not available at the centre. He said he was better off at his own house. “The toilets are stinking. We get tea and biscuits in the morning and meals twice a day. The lock is opened and we are told to collect the meals from outside the main door,” said the official, who works at Udyog Vihar Phase-IV.

Complaints raised

The official’s brother-in-law made a series of tweets raising all these issues to which the Twitter handle of Gurugram Deputy Commissioner responded by saying that the nodal officer was informed and the matter would be resolved on priority.

He also alleged that samples of the family members were not collected despite repeated requests.

The man claimed that he had received calls only from journalists so far, and none of the government officials had contacted him.

Chief Medical Officer, J.S. Poonia, said there were never any complaints about the quarantine centres in the district and the facilities were up to the mark. He said the matter would still be looked into.