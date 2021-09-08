I owe my victory to my cousin, says Paralympics bronze medallist

Dilip never told our families about me skipping school to train, says javelin thrower Sundar Singh Gurjar

Dilip Gurjar, 32, is a proud brother after javelin thrower Sundar Singh Gurjar won a bronze in the recently concluded Tokyo Paralympics. The two grew up together and Mr. Sundar owes it to his cousin, he says.

Mr. Dilip is posted at Connaught Place police station as constable and has been serving the Delhi police since 2010.

Speaking to The Hindu, the bronze medallist said that the best thing his cousin, Dilip, did for him is to not rat him out in front of his family when he skipped school to train.

“Dilip has played a very important role in my success. Starting from Class VIII, we both used to go to school together, but I used to skip it and attend training. Around 4 p.m., the two of us would go back home together. But he never told our families about it and I continued to train,” said Mr. Sundar.

The constable — who had met senior officers from the district on Monday when his brother was honoured for his accomplishment — felt extremely proud of his cousin.

Proud moment

“I am very happy. I had specially taken a day off on August 30 when he was to perform in Tokyo. A big event was organised in our village in Rajasthan. It’s a feeling I can’t express,” he said.

Mr. Dilip said that even if he wanted to, he couldn’t have pursued a career in sports because his family conditions didn’t allow. He lost his father when he was five years old. Alongside his higher secondary education, he continued to help his mother and two elder brothers in farming till the age of 18. He then got a private job and studied to join Delhi Police. “One needs a lot of money to be able to pursue a career in sports. I didn’t have the privilege. But I am happy that my cousin did it,” he said.

Mr. Dilip’s acquaintances only got to know that he is Mr. Sundar’s cousin when the former sought permission to receive him at the airport on Sunday. The word spread thereafter. Mr. Sundar lost his left hand in 2015 and bounced back as a para athlete the next year. He is also employed as District Forest Officer by the Rajasthan government.