ADVERTISEMENT

‘I love Sisodia’ poster: SMC member in govt. school booked

March 05, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - New Delhi

An FIR was filed by Delhi Police after a notice was issued by the NCPCR, following a complaint it received alleging that children were used for singing and dancing in political campaigns

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Saturday registered a case against a School Management Committee (SMC) coordinator under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act for allegedly putting up posters in support of jailed Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia at a Delhi government school.

According to the FIR filed at the Shastri Park police station, SMC coordinator Ghazala, in connivance with Geeta Rani, the principal of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Shastri Park, asked the girl students to arrange desks at the school gate and put up a huge poster that read “I love Manish Sisodia”.

The action comes after a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Friday. He had alleged that children were “used for singing and dancing in political campaigns of the Aam Aadmi Party, and their images are being used to garner public sympathy”. The same day, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said a notice seeking action was issued to Delhi Police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / police

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US