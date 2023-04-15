I knew I would be next: Kejriwal on CBI summons

April 15, 2023 01:10 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who has been called for questioning by the CBI on Sunday in connection with the alleged excise policy scam, said on Saturday that if the BJP has given orders to arrest him then how can the CBI disobey them.

“BJP leaders have been saying since yesterday that Kejriwal will be arrested. So, if BJP has given orders to the CBI to arrest, then how can CBI disobey their orders? They will have to follow BJP’s orders,” Mr. Kejriwal said on being asked whether he thinks he will be arrested on Sunday.

“The day I spoke against corruption in Delhi Assembly, I knew I would be [summoned] next,” he said at a press conference, in his first reaction since the CBI summoned him.

The AAP chief also alleged that the ED and the CBI “lied” on oath and on affidavit and presented “false” evidence in court about the alleged scam.

He said the CBI and ED alleged that his former deputy Manish Sisodia destroyed 14 phones, but the “reality is different”

“Out of this, 5 phones are with CBI and ED custody. We inquired about the other phones and most of these phones are alive and someone is using them. The ED and the CBI know this. The CBI and the ED lied on oath and on affidavit and presented false evidence in front of the court because there is no excise scam and they could not get anything,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He also reiterated the AAP’s stand that people are being beaten and threatened by the investigative agencies to get statements from them.

“They are saying a bribe of ₹100 crore was taken. But they have not found a single rupee. Then they said it was used in Goa elections, but they did raids and did not find anything. If I say today that on the evening on December 17 I gave ₹1,000 crore to Narendra Modi, will you arrest him on the basis of this? I will have to give some proof, right? Similarly, they are saying we took ₹100 crore, but there is no proof,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal said the same excise policy was implemented in Punjab by the AAP and there the revenue increased by 50%.

“I want to tell Modiji, if Kejriwal is corrupt, then in this world, there is no one who is honest,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal said no other party has been targeted in the last 75 years as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

“...That is because the AAP has given hope to people that it would eradicate poverty and make them educated. They want to trample this hope by targeting us,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

