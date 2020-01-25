I have tried to be elder son of every family in Delhi: Kejriwal

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, while talking at a public rally in Rohini on Friday, said that he was happy to hear BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah talking about schools, unauthorised colonies and hospitals in Delhi.

“BJP asks for votes in the name of Jat and non-Jat in Haryana, in the name of Maratha and non-Maratha in Maharashtra, Patel and non-Patel and Hindu and Muslim in States such as Gujarat... Yesterday Amit Shah ji came to Delhi and delivered a speech and I felt really good after hearing that. He talked about schools; he talked about unauthorised colonies; he talked about hospitals. You people have changed politics,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that in Delhi, votes will not be cast in the name of religion or caste. “People will only vote for parties that will improve schools, hospitals, roads, provide free electricity and water,” he said.

Earlier in the day, hitting out at Mr. Shah, the AAP chief had said in a tweet, “I’m glad you saw ‘some’ CCTV cameras. A few days ago you said, don’t put a single camera, take some time, let us show you schools too? I am very happy that the people of Delhi have changed the politics. BJP has to ask for votes on CCTV, schools, and unauthorised colonies here.[sic]”

Mr. Kejriwal conducted public rallies at Rohini and Nangloi on Friday besides taking out a roadshow at Janakpuri.

“I have tried to be the elder son of every family in Delhi and carry out all responsibilities in the past five years,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

When asked about his focus areas, Rajesh Nama Bansiwala, AAP candidate from Rohini constituency, told The Hindu, “The current BJP MLAs and councillors have not even pruned the trees here. We will focus on installing CCTVs cameras and opening Mohalla Clinics in the constituency.” BJP leader Vijender Gupta is the current MLA from Rohini.

People The Hindu spoke to raised different issues that “needed to be fixed” in the area, such as traffic jams, air pollution and snatching menace and said that the battle would be fought between AAP and the BJP.

Janardhan Goswami, 43, who hails from U.P., said: “I have three children who study in government schools and the schools have become better after Mr. Kejriwal took over. Chairs, tables and fans have been fixed and even teachers are more dedicated now. Earlier, my daughter had told me that one of her teachers used to knit in the class, but it does not happen any more.”

Meanwhile homemaker Bindu Dogra (42), whose husband works with the Ministry of External Affairs, claimed that no work has been done by the AAP at least in Rohini. “They gave a lot of free things to the poor, but the middle class got nothing. I still pay electricity bills amounting to ₹2,500 a month. AAP has even stood by Shaheen Bagh [protesters]. I support the BJP,” Ms. Dogra, who lives in a nearby society, said. “But these people are happy with him,” she said, pointing to a market in the area.

When asked about a complaint by the BJP regarding AAP making videos of BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari, Mr. Kejriwal told a TV news channel: “We did not make it. If you are a public figure, people will crack jokes. BJP has cracked a lot of jokes on me. I never felt bad.”

“It is wrong that you have said that I have grudge against [Narendra] Modi ji. I have no grudge against any person or party,” he also said.