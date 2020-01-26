I have no desire to be Chief Minister, says Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that he has no desire to be the Chief Minister of Delhi.
“I am not asking for votes for me. I have no desire to be Chief Minister. I am asking for votes for Delhi, I am asking for votes for the future of the children of the national capital, I am asking for votes for your families,” he said while addressing people at a jan sabha in Greater Kailash Assembly constituency.
“Home Minister Amit Shah is campaigning in Delhi. But it is not right that he is making fun of the people of Delhi on the work done in the past five years,” he said.
“I want to tell him, Delhi is a small State... we have a small budget, it is a half State, but we have installed two lakh CCTVs. In five years... you could have installed at least one camera somewhere,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.