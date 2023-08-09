HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘I have been a loyal Congress worker and always followed instructions’

Jharkhand Congress chief says the main priority now is the upcoming LS, Assembly elections

August 09, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 01:18 am IST

Amit Bhelari
Rajesh Thakur

Rajesh Thakur | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Amid murmurs of a possible change of guard in Congress’s Jharkhand unit — with some within the party pushing for his ouster — State chief Rajesh Thakur tells The Hindu that the “central leadership will take the final call”. With both Assembly and Lok Sabha polls due in 2024, he says the main priority now is the elections. Edited excerpts:

There is talk about attempts within the party to replace you...

There are 8.5 lakh members of the Congress in Jharkhand and the party is not run by a few people. I believe that 99.99% of the people are happy with my work. The final call is always taken by the central leadership. If the party thinks that it is doing well because of me, I will continue on the post. I have been a loyal fighter of the Congress and always followed instructions.

Do you think it would send a stronger message ahead of the polls if an OBC, ST or SC leader is made the party chief?

The main priority now is the elections but elections and party organisational structures are different things. Caste combination plays an important role in the election process, not in the organisation. The Congress has always been above caste and religion, and the high command has taken decisions accordingly.

There is a feeling that there are some senior leaders like Rameshwar Oraon, Pradeep Yadav and others who have been sidelined in the party...

I don’t think so because I am the one who brought Pradeep Yadav to the party. I have been associated with the party since 1989. Seniority is not based on age.

What would be the seat-sharing formula among the coalition partners — JMM, Congress and RJD — for the Lok Sabha polls?

Seat-sharing formula is always based on previous results. Last time, the Congress contested on nine out of the 14 seats, leaving rest for the alliance partners. We will try our best to win all the seats but to do that all three partners have to agree on a common goal. 

What is the Congress party’s strategy to tackle the BJP?

BJP is finished in Jharkhand. It is nowhere visible on the ground. It hasn’t even elected the leader of the legislative party so far.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.