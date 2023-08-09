‘I have been a loyal Congress worker and always followed instructions’

August 09, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 01:18 am IST

Amid murmurs of a possible change of guard in Congress’s Jharkhand unit — with some within the party pushing for his ouster — State chief Rajesh Thakur tells The Hindu that the “central leadership will take the final call”. With both Assembly and Lok Sabha polls due in 2024, he says the main priority now is the elections. Edited excerpts:

There is talk about attempts within the party to replace you...

There are 8.5 lakh members of the Congress in Jharkhand and the party is not run by a few people. I believe that 99.99% of the people are happy with my work. The final call is always taken by the central leadership. If the party thinks that it is doing well because of me, I will continue on the post. I have been a loyal fighter of the Congress and always followed instructions.

Do you think it would send a stronger message ahead of the polls if an OBC, ST or SC leader is made the party chief? The main priority now is the elections but elections and party organisational structures are different things. Caste combination plays an important role in the election process, not in the organisation. The Congress has always been above caste and religion, and the high command has taken decisions accordingly.

There is a feeling that there are some senior leaders like Rameshwar Oraon, Pradeep Yadav and others who have been sidelined in the party... I don’t think so because I am the one who brought Pradeep Yadav to the party. I have been associated with the party since 1989. Seniority is not based on age.

What would be the seat-sharing formula among the coalition partners — JMM, Congress and RJD — for the Lok Sabha polls? Seat-sharing formula is always based on previous results. Last time, the Congress contested on nine out of the 14 seats, leaving rest for the alliance partners. We will try our best to win all the seats but to do that all three partners have to agree on a common goal.