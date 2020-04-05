I had permission to leave campus, says JNU student

A Jawaharlal Nehru University student, Pranav Menon, responding to an FIR filed against him for allegedly not adhering to the lockdown guidelines on April 1, said the university was trying to malign his name.

Mr. Menon, an M.Phil Student at the Centre for the Study of Law and Governance at the university, said he had permission to exit campus from the warden of Tapti hostel. “I made clear that I had no intention of returning in view of the lockdown and my respect and consideration for my fellow students on campus. My reason to leave was because my friend was unwell and could not carry on alone in his residence. I had the requisite permission and I had not acted without any just cause,” he said.

“I was not a threat to any student and did not violate any protocol from March 18 till April 1 — when I was residing in JNU. I was merely asking to be let out as per procedure prescribed,” he said, adding that the security guards confined him to their room and assaulted him. “Such actions were a grave threat to my life merely because I chose to call out this blatant bias exercised by the agency by denying me exit from campus despite the appropriate procedure followed by me,” he said.

Mr. Menon said he is hopeful that the truth will come out.