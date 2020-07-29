I-Day: quarantine must for all personnel

All senior officers and other police and defence personnel who will be part of the Independence Day celebrations and are expected to come in close contact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been ordered to be in quarantine from August 1 onwards, said a police officer on Wednesday.

The decision has been taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection during the celebrations, said the officer.

The security of the Red Fort will be taken over by Special Protection Group and Army, while the Delhi police will guard the periphery and other roads leading to the venue.

Daily medical check-up

“We have ordered the Delhi police officers and other personnel who will be part of the marching contingents to directly go home after the rehearsal ends. We are taking all care to prevent the spread of the virus during the event. The police personnel will have to undergo medical check-up daily as per protocol,” said the officer.

Similar protocols are in place for the Army, Navy and Air Force marching contingents, the officer added.

“The defence personnel who would be close to the Prime Minister during the Guard of Honour ceremony will be quarantined at a camp. The vehicles used to ferry the defence personnel will be sanitised on a daily basis,” the officer said.

The cooks, drivers, co-drivers, operators and other staff will be quarantined at a camp.

Protection from virus

The decision has been taken to protect the Prime Minister and the VVIP guests who will be present at the event from COVID-19 infection.

The officers who will be present at the ramparts of the Red Fort when Mr. Modi unfurls the Tricolour also have to undergo quarantine.

The seating arrangements for the VVIPs will be shifted from the ramparts to the park on the side of the Red Fort building and gaps will be maintained as per social distancing norms.

A total of 1,500 “corona warriors” and 400 NCC cadets have been invited to the event. The officer said this year the event is restricted for the general public in view of the pandemic.

More electronic devices/gadgets are being installed at the security checkpoints to avoid any kind of close contact during frisking.