I- Day: over 10,000 police personnel to maintain security around Red Fort

August 09, 2022 01:42 IST

Around 1,000 high-specification cameras will also be used to prevent flying of any aerial objects

The Delhi police on Monday said more than 10,000 personnel will be deployed in and around the Red Fort for the 75th Independence Day.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Deependra Pathak said: “On the occasion of Independence Day, more than 10,000 police personnel would be deployed in different roles across the Red Fort and the routes leading to the venue. We have made foolproof security arrangements for the day.”

Mr. Pathak said there will be a special focus this year on containing sub-conventional aerial objects and real-time coordination with intelligence and central agency is being carried out with inter-State coordination.

On containing balloons and kite-flying in areas around the Red Fort, Mr. Pathak said: “Over 400 kite fliers have been deployed at the Red Fort and nearby areas. We are also spreading awareness through residents welfare associations and market welfare associations and urging people to not fly kites or balloons around the monument on Independence Day,” he said.

Massive checking is also being carried out to detect the presence of IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) in several areas and police personnel arebeing appropriately briefed.

Around 1,000 high-specification cameras will also be used to prevent the flying of any aerial objects. "We have beefed up security measures across the Capital and intensified patrolling. Hotels and guesthouses are also being checked as part of anti-sabotage checking. A verification drive of servants and tenants is also being carried out," the officer said.