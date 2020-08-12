I-Day celebrations to be organised at Delhi Secretariat this year

New Delhi

12 August 2020 23:48 IST

Special attraction this time will be the ‘COVID warriors’ of Delhi

Independence Day celebrations will be held at the Delhi Secretariat instead of the Chhatrasal Stadium this year in accordance with social distancing norms in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, General Administration Minister Gopal Rai announced here on Wednesday.

A small function was being organised at the Players Building with 100 dignitaries, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Cabinet of Ministers, Members of Parliament, legislators and the Delhi High Court Chief Justice. among the main invitees, he said.

‘COVID warriors’, including doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, plasma donors, ambulance drivers and the police will also be present at the function on August 15 where central jail officers will be honoured for their good work.

“Every year the Delhi government celebrates the Independence Day at the Chhatrasal Stadium. But this year due to the COVID 19 pandemic any such mega celebration would not be possible. The Delhi government has decided to celebrate the Independence Day at the Delhi Secretariat,” Mr. Rai said.

The cultural programme would not take place this year, he said, and a small celebration would be held instead. According to Mr. Rai, the Delhi Chief Minister, Cabinet Ministers, all the 70 MLAs, seven Lok Sabha MPs and three Rajya Sabha MPs and the three MCD Mayors had also been invited. The Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, senior IAS and DANICS officers were also among the invitees. This time, he said, the special attraction would be the ‘COVID warriors’ of Delhi.

“One representative of the doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, plasma donors, ambulance drivers and the police will be present,” he said.