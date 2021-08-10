I-Day celebrations in city start with a run

New Delhi

10 August 2021 00:34 IST

Event aims to raise spirit of patriotism

The Delhi government kicked off the 75th Independence Day celebrations on Monday. The event started with a run which was flagged off by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Around 200 employees of the Delhi Secretariat participated in the run, the government said.

“We are all entering the 75th year of Independence and to celebrate the occasion, we are all gathered for ‘Delhi Celebrates Freedom@75’. The run organised today signifies that even though India has turned 75, our hearts and spirits are still young and full of energy. I can see how the faces of our officers and colleagues present here are lit up with joy and enthusiasm. The Delhi government is stepping up with the ‘Delhi Celebrates Freedom@75’ celebrations. The city will be filled with the spirit of patriotism and colours of freedom,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a statement.

Advertising

Advertising

Deshbhakti budget

On March 9, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had presented the “Deshbhakti Budget” to celebrate the 75th year of Independence.

Allocation of funds

Under the budget, ₹10 crore each was allocated to conduct programmes to honour Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

Also, ₹45 crore was set aside to install national flags, similar to the tall one at Connaught Place, at 500 locations across the city.

On March 12, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had kick-started the government’s 75 week-long celebrations, as announced in the budget, with an event which was held at Connaught Place.