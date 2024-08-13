I-Day celebrations: AI-based CCTV cameras, sharpshooters to guard Red Fort  

In a bid to ensure robust security arrangements, the Delhi police have procured 700 artificial intelligence (AI)-based facial recognition CCTV cameras to keep vigil around the Red Fort ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

Over 10,000 security personnel will be deployed at the fort, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation for the 11th consecutive time this year.

A senior officer said along with elite SWAT commandos, sharpshooters will be positioned at strategic locations for the security of the Prime Minister and other dignitaries.

The police said the AI-based CCTV cameras will have high-resolution pan-tilt-zoom features, allowing them to identify anyone from a distance.

The police will also use a smartphone-based application to verify the identity of people coming to attend the event at the Red Fort, an officer said.

Additional teams of security personnel, including paramilitary forces, are also being deployed the Indira Gandhi International Airport, railway stations, bus stands, malls and markets.

To regulate the traffic, around 3,000 traffic police personnel will be deployed at major junctions across the capital, and also on roads leading to the Red Fort.

The police have also intensified patrolling around hotels, guest houses, parking lots and restaurants, and the verification of tenants and servants is being carried out.

