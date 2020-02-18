I consider myself lucky to get party ticket: richest AAP MLA

Newly elected MLA from Mundka Dharampal Lakra, who is the richest AAP legislator, said he considered himself lucky to be given a ticket by the party. Mr. Lakra, a businessman, left the Congress in 2015 and joined AAP in 2017.

He has movable and immovable assets worth ₹250 crore and his wife has assets of around ₹45 crore, according to his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission.

Mr. Lakra said, “I was with the Congress from 2013 to 2015. Before that I was not with any political party. I joined AAP in 2017 and the party decided to give me a ticket. I consider myself very lucky that the party chose me.” He said he switched to AAP because of its ideology, image and its work. “I was impressed by their good work and their type of politics,” he said.

Work for vikas

The MLA said he would work for the development of rural areas. “I will work for the vikas of the villages and also work on the Sports University, which has already been approved by the government,” Mr. Lakra said. “We will also make schools in the area better and provide better medical facilities. This will be my focus area,” he added.

The AAP MLA who lives with his wife, three children and their families, said he used to be involved in social work even before he joined the Congress. When asked about getting a party ticket less than three years of joining AAP, Mr. Lakra said, “I was doing work on the ground and the party was impressed with it.”

Mr. Lakra, 61, was born in Mundka. He said his father did farming and was also a businessman. The MLA did a diesel mechanic course from ITI Pusa in 1978-1979. “My three sons are into property dealing,” he said, adding that they also have few farm fields in Delhi.