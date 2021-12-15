I am scared, depressed, says Manipuri woman

New Delhi

15 December 2021 01:35 IST

She calls the Dec. 10 incident a hate crime; accused arrested

The 38-year-old Manipuri woman, who has been living in Delhi for over a decade, is distraught with what happened to her on December 10. She was abused, slapped, and called an obscene word by a stranger, she said. The accused has been arrested.

The woman, a resident of Neb Sarai where she recently shifted, said the incident was a hate crime.

“I am from the north-east but I am an Indian. We deserve respect. We are also human beings,” she said, adding that the incident has left her “scared and depressed”.

Narrating what happened on December 10, the woman said she was going to Safdarjung Hospital around 1 a.m. to visit her ailing sister. “I stopped at a paan shop to buy a few things and while I was waiting, a ‘strange man’ came on his bike, ‘hit me and slapped me’. He also used an obscene word for me. He then rode off,” she said, adding that she noted his bike’s registration number.

She reported the matter to the police and a case under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and the investigation handed over to a sub-inspector rank officer.

Without divulging details of the accused “because of the nature of the case”, a senior police officer said he has been arrested and the north-east cell of Delhi Police has been informed.

The woman said, as a professional handicraft designer, she has recently recorded her name in India Book of Records for her craftwork.

“My father is a policeman in Manipur and is serving the nation and this is what happens with us here,” she said.

According to a study commissioned by the Indian Council of Social Science Research, offensive and abusive language was reported to be most common across six cities and Delhi stood at number 4.

Mumbai recorded the highest offensive and abusive language-related crime (74%), followed by Chennai (72%), Pune (67.3%), Delhi (64%), Hyderabad (48.7%), and Bengaluru (43.3%).