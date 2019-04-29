I am fighting polls to save Delhi from ruin: Sheila Dikshit

Congress candidates on Sunday took out roadshows, padyatras and held several meetings across the city at which they popularised the schemes and election promises made by the party in its manifesto. They urged voters to bring the party back to power to ensure that the development it had brought during its 15-year rule in Delhi could be continued.

North-East Delhi candidate Sheila Dikshit said she was fighting the election only to save Delhi from ruin and the misrule of the AAP and BJP. Campaigning in Mustafabad Assembly constituency, she told voters that it was only the Congress party which can solve the problems of the poor and the common people and ensure an all-round development of the area.

‘Historic election’

“This Lok Sabha election will be a historic one as it will signal the end of communal forces who are trying to divide the people. The country is passing through a difficult phase as the [Narendra] Modi rule in the last five years has driven the country to ruin,” she said.

She added that demonetisation and GST, coupled with the sealing and demolition drive, have ruined businesses and rendered lakhs of people unemployed. Training her guns on the AAP, Ms. Dikshit alleged that AAP leaders only make hollow promises without fulfilling them.

North-West Delhi constituency candidate Rajesh Lilothia, during a padyatra across Mundka, Narela, Kirari and Bawana Assembly constituencies, appealed to voters to support him, saying that he was a local man who knew the pulse of the people.

‘Imported candidates’

“The BJP has imported its candidate from Punjab and the AAP has made a man from Uttar Pradesh its candidate,” Mr. Lilothia said.

Mr. Lilothia added that both the BJP and AAP were opportunistic parties who have no interest in the welfare of the people of Delhi, particularly the development of North-West Delhi. He spoke about the minimum income guarantee scheme of the Congress that, he assured, would benefit the people of his constituency.

In Chandni Chowk, Congress candidate J.P Agarwal targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “politicising the martyrdom of jawans”. He alleged, “Mr. Modi is asking first-time voters to cast their votes in the name of CRPF jawans, who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. Since independence, no Prime Minister has ever stooped to such a level.”

He added that the BJP was asking for votes over the issues of “pseudo-nationalism” and “hyper-patriotism” as they had betrayed the people’s mandate and caused a serious dent to the lives of people with policies like GST and demonetisation.