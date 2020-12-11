Hygiene a concern as farmers get ‘dirty’ toilets at protest site

A man walks past a garbage dump of thermocol plates, paper cups and other waste at the Singhu border on Thursday.

NEW DELHI

11 December 2020 00:07 IST

Protesters face garbage pile-ups, waterlogging; some decide to take up cleaning

Farmers camping at the Singhu border might have managed to secure food and shelter for the long haul, but the lack of access to clean toilets remains a major cause of concern.

A few metres away from the main stage at the Delhi-Haryana border protest site, public toilets for “gents” and “ladies” are managed by Haryana authorities and meant for use by the protesting farmers. Only, they can’t.

The four toilets, on each side, are “dirty, stinking, and without water — as if they hadn’t been cleaned for days”. “These toilets are dirty and the stench is vomit-inducing. We don’t even think of walking towards that area where they are installed,” said Sukhdev Singh (32) from Ludhiana.

Kamaljeet Kaur and Rajbir Kaur from Nawanshahr, who have been protesting at the spot since November 26, said they don’t use the public convenience because factory owners and small shop owners have made their toilets and bathrooms available for them.

“Public toilets installed here are unusable. But other people are kind. They don’t even let us thank them,” said Ms. Kamaljeet.

A few meters ahead on the stretch, on a barren piece of land, are four mobile public toilets on one side and 10 on the other. None of them is in a condition to be used.

“Delhi government has installed toilets on the Delhi-side and at a place where none of us goes. It’s only for show and politics. Most men manage to relieve themselves in the open,” said Khushwinder Singh from Patiala.

While unclean public convenience is a major issue, the farmers are also troubled over garbage pile-ups and waterlogging on the roadsides resulting in sludge.

All the protesters try to keep their immediate surroundings clean by constantly sweeping the road near their tractors and there are the likes of Simranjeet and Pawanjeet Singh who voluntarily clean the common areas. The two friends came from Tarn Taran on Wednesday night and have been sweeping around the common areas. The garbage mostly includes vegetable waste, plastic bottles, and disposable utensils.

Simranjeet, who works as an auto-driver, said that he didn’t have money but wanted to perform “sewa” for the “sangat”. He along with his friend Pawanjeet decided to clean the streets.

“No one should feel that Punjabis came and made a mess of the place,” he said. Simranjeet also runs a small trust to help accident victims in his village, he said.

After the volunteers collect the garbage and push it to a side, the ragpickers take the plastic from the pile.

Ragpickers at site

Rafiq and about 20 other ragpickers from Kundli visit every day around 11 a.m. and leave around 6 p.m. after collecting plastic in their sacks, which they further sell for ₹10-12 a kg.

Kundli Municipal council workers were also spotted collecting garbage; however, they say the manpower isn’t enough.

Ramesh (name changed) while pushing a small wooden cart full of garbage said, “Around 20 of us collect garbage, clean toilets, and sweep. It’s not enough. We have lost count of the number of rounds we have made from the stage till the end collecting garbage.”

Ramesh and his colleagues begin at 7 a.m. and leave at 5 p.m.

“This sludge is a result of leaking water tankers and cooking waste that is dumped on the side. We are not equipped to clean it,” he said.