Hybrid hearings in district courts: Delhi HC asks PWD to prepare estimates for equipment

February 11, 2024 12:02 am | Updated 12:03 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi High Court has ordered the Public Works Department (PWD) to submit to the Finance Department within 10 days the estimate of the funds required to set up equipment needed for the hybrid system of hearings at the district courts in the Capital.

The court gave the direction on February 6 while hearing a plea filed by advocate Anil Kumar Hajelay in this regard. 

The hybrid mode allows the conduct of court proceedings through videoconferencing, an option the High Court had last year asked lower courts to make available to people, without the requirement of a prior request.   

The High court has been pushing for it since the COVID-19 struck the country and has issued a series of guidelines over it.

However, district courts in Delhi continue to grapple with a shortage of equipment and infrastructure required for it.

A consultant hired by the PWD has identified some basic equipment needed for it. These include computers for judges, high resolution displays for both lawyers and judges, microphones and speakers.

During the hearing on February 6, the court asked the PWD Chief Engineer whether the equipment could be made available immediately.

The officer said the district courts could be supplied with the equipment within six months after taking necessary approvals from the Delhi government.  

The court then asked the PWD to submit the estimates to the Delhi Finance Department within 10 days for necessary action.

The next hearing on the plea has been fixed for April 2.

