Huts replace trolleys and tractors as farmers gear up for long haul

NEW DELHI

13 March 2021 00:58 IST

With stir heading past 3 months, protesters have begun to literally encamp at sites

Thatched roofs and solar panels have now replaced several trolleys at the Singhu border where farmers have been camping for over three months. The rows of tractors and trolleys that had been holding fort at the Capital’s borders and had been a common sight since the agitation began, has now given way to small hut-like structures with thatched roofs to house the protesting farmers.

Farmers from Delhi’s borders have been demanding a legal guarantee of a Minimum Support Price (MSP) and a repeal of the three controversial farm laws brought in by the Centre last year.

Stating that the chapar (thatched roof) is a means to avoid the heat, Harinder Singh, a farmer from Punjab’s Roopnagar district, said: “Usually the raw material is sourced from rivers. We got one full trolley of material so that after constructing roofs for ourselves we also have enough to distribute it to others.”

In a few instances, a plastic sheet has also been placed above the thatched roof to prevent seepage during rains.

Solar energy

Protesting farmers said that while several sets of solar panels had been distributed at the Tikri border as well, more such units would be brought to the Singhu border to ensure the movement is not disrupted if the government cuts off electricity.

“For the current weather, this is sufficient. Once the heat increases, we will get air conditioners and solar panels to support it. The manner in which things are proceeding, we want to be self-sufficient as the government can do anything and even cut off power supply. We want to have our own arrangements so that the protest continues,” said Mr. Singh.

Satinder Singh Gill, a farmer from Ludhiana’s Heera village, said that the process of installing solar panels had already begun for those from their village.

Back up measure

“We sent four solar panels to the Tikri border and have kept two panels at the Singhu border. The solar panels will be installed on the thatched roof, which we are in the process of constructing. Even if there is disruption in the electricity supply, the solar panel will ensure that at least one fan is working. Our relatives and siblings who live abroad have also contributed towards this apart from the villagers,” said Mr. Gill.