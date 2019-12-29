Husband shoots woman dead, claims she killed self; four arrested

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband and the body was thrown off from the second floor of the house to make it look like a case of suicide in south-west Delhi’s Kapashera area, the police said on Saturday.

They said that the victim’s family had failed to fulfil a demand of dowry. The woman was two-month pregnant, they added.

“We have arrested four members of the family, including the husband, under the charges of dowry death,” said Devender Arya, DCP (South West). He said that after inspecting the crime scene, they were sure that it was not a case of suicide as victim Divya’s body was found lying perpendicular to the building, whereas when a person jumps from a building he or she never falls perpendicular to it.

“The autopsy report stated that the woman was first shot in the head and then thrown off the building. On the basis of the report, the family was questioned and Divya’s husband, Rohit, confessed to killing her following a heated argument. They had been demanding an SUV from the victim’s parents as dowry since their marriage in 2015,” said Mr. Arya.

In-laws’ role

Mr. Rohit killed his wife with a licenced weapon, which originally belonged to his father but after his father’s death, he got it registered in his name, the police said. Mr. Rohit’s mother and sister-in-law cleaned the blood on the floor after Divya was shot. Mr. Rohit and his elder brother then threw the body from the second floor, the police added.

“Mr. Rohit had been absconding after the incident but soon after the police got the autopsy report, they arrested him from a location in Sonepat,” Mr. Arya said.

The police were informed around 5.40 a.m. on December 25 regarding a woman who had jumped from the second floor of her residence in Samalkha village. When they reached the spot, it was found that the woman had sustained multiple fractures on her head. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Based on a complaint, a case under IPC Sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 304B (dowry death) and 34 (common intention) was registered and Mr. Rohit’s family members were arrested.

A magisterial inquiry has also been initiated as the couple had not completed seven years of marriage.