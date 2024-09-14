ADVERTISEMENT

Husband kills wife for using social media in Delhi’s Razapur

Published - September 14, 2024 09:41 am IST - New Delhi

The victim used to be more active on social media, which triggered an argument and led to this incident

ANI

A man allegedly strangled his wife to death in Delhi’s Razapur area, for using social media. (Representational Image) | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A man allegedly strangled his wife to death in Delhi’s Razapur area, for using social media, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused has been identified as Ram Kumar, 33, a resident of Delhi's Razapur area.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rohini, Pankaj Kumar, said on Friday (September 13, 2024), "A murder case was reported in PS Prashant Vihar in which a person named Ram Kumar, aged 33 of Razapur, confessed that he has murdered his wife by strangling her."

After enquiring further into the matter, it was revealed that his wife used to be more active on social media, which triggered an argument and led to this incident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“A case has been registered in the matter and further investigation is underway,” the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Delhi / crime / murder

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US