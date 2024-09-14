Husband kills wife for using social media in Delhi’s Razapur

A man allegedly strangled his wife to death in Delhi’s Razapur area, for using social media, police said.

The accused has been identified as Ram Kumar, 33, a resident of Delhi's Razapur area.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rohini, Pankaj Kumar, said on Friday (September 13, 2024), "A murder case was reported in PS Prashant Vihar in which a person named Ram Kumar, aged 33 of Razapur, confessed that he has murdered his wife by strangling her."

After enquiring further into the matter, it was revealed that his wife used to be more active on social media, which triggered an argument and led to this incident.

“A case has been registered in the matter and further investigation is underway,” the police said.

