Husband, in-laws held for woman’s murder in Delhi

February 13, 2024 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - New Delhi

A month after he killed his wife and buried her body by digging a pit inside a forest in north-west Delhi’s Ashok Vihar, a man was arrested along with his mother for the murder, the police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Vicky and his mother Tara Devi, said an officer, adding that Vicky’s juvenile brother has also been apprehended.

According to the police, a complaint had been filed by Sapna’s mother, Savitri Shukla, that her daughter was untraceable following a quarrel with her in-laws on December 24.

On February 8, a body was discovered wrapped in a bedsheet inside a pit in the forest in the same area where Sapna lived. “The victim was recognised by her mother and other relatives. She also had Vicky’s name engraved on her left hand,” the officer said.

A post-mortem was conducted and its report revealed that Sapna was strangled, he added.

During the investigation, the police found that Vicky’s mobile phone had been switched off since December 26, which raised suspicions about his involvement in the crime. “Based on information collected during investigation, Vicky was arrested from S.S. Nagar,” the police said.

During interrogation, Vicky confessed to killing his wife with help of his mother and brother, they added.

“Vicky said Sapna was pregnant with his child at the time of their marriage, but she suffered a miscarriage in October last year. On December 24, following a heated argument with her, he strangled Sapna,” the police said.

