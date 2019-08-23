Husband held in DMRC engineer’s death case

The autopsy report of a 26-year-old engineer with the DMRC, who was declared brought dead at a hospital on Sunday, has stated that the woman died of asphyxiation due to strangulation, the police said on Thursday.

The deceased, Swati, who hailed from Rohtak in Haryana, got married to Ajay Raghav around two years ago. The husband, a software engineer, belongs to Bulandshahr. He had on Sunday taken Swati, who was unconscious, to the hospital and claimed that he had found his wife hanging from a ceiling fan in their house. He has been arrested, the police said.

The family members of the deceased have claimed that she was facing mental and physical harassment as her husband had been making demands for dowry. Swati had on June 6 lodged a police complaint against her husband and mother-in-law.

A senior police officer said that on the complaint of Swati’s family members, a case under IPC Section 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 304B (dowry death) has been registered at Sector 49 police station.

“We are going through the post-mortem report and if needed, more IPC Sections will be added. We will question the house help to find out the sequence of the event and also ask if she had noticed anything in the house that can help us solve the case,” said a police officer.