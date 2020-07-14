Husband held for trying to kill transgender woman

New Delhi

14 July 2020 23:39 IST

A 24-year-old taxi driver has been arrested for allegedly trying to kill his wife over suspicion of infidelity in south-east Delhi’s Amar Colony, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Gyanender Shukla, a resident of Timarpur, they said.

On Saturday, Amar Colony police station received an information regarding the incident. The injured was shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, they said. The father of the 25-year-old victim said that his daughter’s throat was slit.

During investigation, it was revealed that the victim was a transgender. After slitting her throat, the accused assumed she was dead and fled, a senior police officer said.

When Shukla left, she made a video of the injury on her throat and shared it with her father, who later called the police, he said.

Due to the injury, she could not shout for help and started knocking the door with a hammer. Her neighbours arrived and shifted her to the hospital.

“The accused was arrested on Saturday. Interrogation revealed that the duo had got married on March 13 last year. Shukla’s family was against their marriage and evicted them from their house,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) R.P. Meena.

The couple started living in a flat which belonged to the victim’s father. They used to have frequent fights, the DCP said. His father-in-law then asked them to leave the flat, following which they shifted to Old Double Storey, Lajpat Nagar-IV, the DCP said.

They had begun to fight more often and the accused soon shifted to Kotla Mubarakpur, they said.

After shifting there, he decided to kill her and onn Saturday, slit her throat with a kitchen knife, the police added.