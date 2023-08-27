HamberMenu
Husband chops off CRPF head constable’s hand in north-west Delhi; absconding

The accused chopped his wife’s hand off when she fell unconscious after having a spiked drink: police

August 27, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) head constable’s hand was allegedly chopped off by her husband following an argument in a hotel in north-west Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar, the police said on Saturday.

According to a senior officer, the couple had checked into the hotel around 3 p.m. on Friday. “The woman had fallen unconscious after the accused gave her a spiked drink. He then chopped off her wrist. After the woman came to her senses, she informed the hotel staff, who called the police,” he said.

The woman is undergoing treatment while the accused is absconding, the officer said. An FIR has been registered under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) and investigation is underway, he added.

