Husband arrested for killing woman

Accused suspected her of having an illicit affair

A 21-year-old woman was strangulated to death allegedly by her husband in outer Delhi’s Mundka on Thursday morning. The accused has been arrested, the police said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sudhanshu Dhama said that the accused has been identified as Majid, a 21-year-old labourer and a resident of labour camp in Bakkarwala.

Police said that a call was received at 10 a.m. at Mundka police station regarding the death of a woman. When they reached the spot, victim Shabila Khatoon was found dead. It was found that her husband Majid was absconding.

With the help of human intelligence, he was later arrested. The accused told the police that he suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair.

A case under IPC Section 302 has been filed and a probe is on, the police said.