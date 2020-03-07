Hurt by girlfriend’s taunt, youth steals bikes

Taunted by his girlfriend on Valentine’s Day for not having a bike, Lalit Kumar, 20, decided to have not one but several, allegedly by stealing them, and landed in the police net, officials said on Saturday. Kumar was arrested along with his friend Saheed, said the police, adding that four motorcycles and five scooters were also recovered from the duo.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said Lalit Kumar, a resident of Bhagwati Vihar, has been arrested for stealing several two-wheelers. Kumar was arrested along with his friend Saheed, 22, a Bindapur resident, said the DCP, adding the police team also recovered four motorcycles and five scooters from their possession.

“Police arrested the two accused around 6.30 pm on Friday from near a fish market in Matiyala when they were found riding a bike without number plate,” said Alphonse.

He said during their interrogation, Kumar revealed that hurt by his girl friend’s taunt, he decided to have not one but many bikes and began stealing them in collusion with his friend. PTI NIT NIT RAX RAX 03071946