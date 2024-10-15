Hurdles in Aerocity - Tughlakabad metro corridor construction cleared as L-G approves land acquisition

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena has approved the acquisition of land measuring 1688 square metre (sq. mt) at Khanpur village in south Delhi on Tuesday. This will clear the hurdles in the completion of Aerocity - Tughlakabad corridor of Metro Phase-I, lying unresolved since 2020.

The L-G has also approved the transfer of land measuring 1600 sq. mt. belonging to the Education Department for a year to DMRC in lieu of a rent of ₹13.37 lakh. This decision will facilitate the construction of inter-change station on the RK Ashram - Majlis Park and Indraprastha - Inder Lok corridors of the Delhi Metro.

This vacant land will be used for construction activities for development of the underground station at Idgah Road, to be named as Nabi Karim Metro Station. The underground station will be constructed below the piece of land being transferred to DMRC and once the construction is completed, it will be handed back to the Education Department.

The land to be acquired at Khanpur has been pending for more than four years and once the acquisition takes place, the Aerocity - Tughlakabad Metro corridor will be completed in a period of about one year. This in turn will make it easy for people commuting from densely populated colonies of south-east Delhi to the airport and other locations and in the process, address the issue of traffic jams on the Mehrauli - Badarpur Road.

Similarly, once developed, the Nabi Karim inter-change station will help seamless metro travel for people commuting on the heavily traversed RK Ashram - Majlis Park and Indraprastha - Inder Lok corridors of the Delhi Metro.