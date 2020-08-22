Hunt on for fraudster who duped hundreds of lakhs

Victims protest outside police station

Hundreds of people gathered outside Govindpuri police station here on Thursday, complaining against a man — who allegedly duped them of several lakhs. The victims demanded action from the police.

A video of the ruckus outside the police station surfaced in which one of the victims can be heard saying that she has been conned of a few lakhs by the man. She also claimed that the man had cheated several people of ₹40 crore.

DCP (South-East) R.P. Meena said the accused — Abdul Salam (30) — from Govindpuri, was running a chit-fund group — Friends Lucky Draw — and he along with his wife Pini, brother Abdul Kalam, Fazluddin and other accomplices collected money from investors. They all are absconding.

Mr. Meena said all the members had to pay ₹1,000 per month for 15 months and at the end, they were given ₹20,000. “The accused also used to pay ₹700/month to a member, who used to involve 10 others in the scheme,” he said, adding that a lucky draw was also conducted in which the selected person would get a lump sum amount or gift. The transactions were made in cash. The police launched a manhunt to nab the accused.