Hunger strike decision taken as a last resort, says Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said his decision to go on an indefinite hunger strike from March 1 for Delhi’s full statehood was taken as the last resort after all possible efforts to persuade the Centre to allow the Delhi government to function without interference had failed.

‘No option left’

“We tried everything from fervent appeals to dharnas and even knocked at the doors of courts. Finally, when we are left with no option, we are going on an indefinite fast,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He said excuses like ‘Delhi is the Capital of the country, therefore, it cannot be granted statehood’, does not work as the entire NDMC area would still be under the control of the Centre.

“Yes, Delhi is India's Capital, so let the Centre keep entire the NDMC area under its complete control. How can rest of Delhi, in which Delhiites elect their own government, be kept subservient to the Centre? No more injustice will be tolerated,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister added, “During last four years, the Modi government deliberately passed orders to snatch all the powers of the elected Delhi government and this treachery will now be placed before the court of the people, which is supreme in a democracy.”

He said the Central government had created hurdles in all major decisions of public welfare being taken by the Delhi government.

“From installation of CCTVs for the safety of residents to the construction of schools, hospital, Mohalla Clinics etc., hurdles were created in the implementation of each and every decision at every step,” said the Chief Minister. He added that BJP stands completely exposed on the major issue of providing statehood to the people of Delhi since it has suddenly taken a U-turn on its decades-old stand of promising the same.

Mr. Kejriwal said during the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2003, the then Home Minister, L.K. Advani, had introduced the Delhi statehood bill in the Lok Sabha. But, it was allowed to lapse, he said, adding that the issue was brought up again ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“BJP's opposition to the statehood for Delhi is now like a confession that Mr. Modi lied to the people of Delhi in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Delhiites will now respond to lies and decades of deceit appropriately,” Mr. Kejriwal said.