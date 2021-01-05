Hunger strike by two protesters at Singhu border enters Day 22

NEW DELHI

05 January 2021 00:38 IST

Octogenarian says he is protesting for his children

Hunger strike by two protesters entered Day 22 on Monday at the Singhu border.

Mahant Jasbir Das Singh, 39, a resident of Mohali, said he has been on a hunger strike since December 13 — his birthday. Mr. Jasbir claimed he has not had a drop of water for over a week and no food for over three weeks, adding that he is regularly checked upon by local health care volunteers at the protest site.

Sitting beside him is Randhir Singh, an 85-year-old farmer from Haryana’s Jind who worked as a driver for former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal. He observes the hunger strike from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is also being monitored by volunteers. “I have lived my age. I am doing this for my children,” he said.

Mr. Jasbir said his father Mahant Sewa Dass Singh had gone on a hunger strike for 44 days in 1973 to demand rights for Punjab following division of Haryana and Punjab. “My Guru Shaheed Darshan Singh Pheruman was on hunger strike for 84 days for the same reason,” he said, adding that the ability to sustain without food or water was in his “blood”.

Mr. Jasbir said he drank sips of water for the first 10 days but stopped after Kisan Diwas on December 23.

“I am doing this for my farmer brothers and for the country. The government will either repeal the laws or I am ready to become a martyr,” he said, adding that his wife Bhavneet is with him and his mother has sent him here to be a part of the farmers’ struggle. “My Guru and my father had started this. I am only continuing it.”

Mr. Jasbir claimed to have lost 16 kg in the last 22 days, and his blood pressure and sugar levels are low. “Doctors from a government hospital came once. Volunteers here have been checking on me daily,” he added.