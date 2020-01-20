Hundreds take part in AAP roadshow; Kejriwal to file nomination tomorrow

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will file his nomination for the Delhi Assembly election on Tuesday morning instead of Monday.

“I was supposed to file my nomination today... Now I'll go with my family tomorrow morning and file the nomination," Mr. Kejriwal said while addressing people after a roadshow in the Capital.

Mr. Kejriwal was scheduled to file the nomination before 3 p.m., but decided against. The AAP chief said that he did not feel like leaving behind the people at the roadshow to file the nomination.

Hundreds of AAP supporters took part in the roadshow from Valmiki Mandir in Mandir Marg to Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place.

Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and the results will be out on February 11.