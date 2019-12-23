Hundreds gather at Nizamuddin to protest against citizenship law

Holding a placard saying, “when injustice becomes law, resistance becomes a duty”, 22-year-old Khalida heard the speakers at a public meeting here explain the implications of the amended citizenship law and the proposed all-India NRC.

Khalida was among the hundreds of people who gathered at the Musafir Khana Park in Nizamuddin Basti on Sunday to hear what could be the impact of the CAA and the NRC.

“We will follow the path of Mahatma Gandhi. We will never use violence but will peacefully oppose the CAA and NRC,”the student said.

Among those explaining the implications of the CAA was former JNU student Umar Khalid, who said the most important fight right now was to save the country. “No one can scare the people of India. I salute all the people out on the streets,” Mr. Khalid said, adding: “How do we prove our loyalty to our own country? The Indian Muslims are not accidental Muslims but are Indian Muslims by choice. It is the attempt of the government to distract people from economic issues.”