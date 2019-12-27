Hundreds gather at Jama Masjid to protest against CAA

Braving cold weather, hundreds of people gathered outside the iconic Jama Masjid in Old Delhi on Friday to protest against the amended citizenship law.

Many protesters who gathered after offering Friday prayers at the mosque, raised slogans against the new legislation and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The protesters, who were carrying placards that read ‘Save the Constitution, don’t divide India’, appealed to the people to remain non-violent.

“Is desh ko NRC, NPR nahi chaiye. Is desh ko rozgaar chahiye. Is desh ko aman aur shanti chahiye (This country does not need NRC, NPR. It needs jobs. The country needs peace and amity),” a protester said.

Congress leader Alka Lamba and former Delhi MLA Shoaib Iqbal were among those who joined the demonstrations.

Ms. Lamba hit out at the central government, saying “unemployment is the real issue in the county, but you (PM) are trying to put people in a queue for NRC, as it was done during demonetisation”.

“It is very essential to raise the voice of democracy for the country and for the Constitution. A central government cannot become dictatorial and impose its agenda on people,” she said.

“Those who create violence do not belong to us. This is a movement and it will go on. If someone disturbs our peace, that person doesn’t belong to us, and that is to distract our movement. We would not tolerate any violence,”Mr. Iqbal said.