Hundreds escort Narela attack victim back home

Scores of protesters gathered at Raj Ghat on Wednesday in solidarity with the social worker who was beaten up in Narela last week after she accompanied the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) in a raid at the house of a woman allegedly engaged in selling illicit liquor and drugs.

Allegations against cops

Addressing the gathering, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “Even after the police were beaten up (when they went to arrest the accused), no FIR was lodged against the perpetrators. The truth is that the entire illicit liquor and drugs sale that takes place in the city happens with the help of the police.”

Overwhelmed by the support she received, the victim, who works with Nasha Mukti Panchayat, said, “Today, I am not alone. DCW, Mahila Panchayats and people from all over the country are supporting me because I haven’t done anything wrong. I have raised my voice against drugs and alcohol and I am not ashamed.”

The commission, along with a large number of volunteers, escorted the victim back to her Narela home.

Support for victim

“We stand with the victim in her fight against drugs and alcohol. What happened to the victim can happen to others too. If we fight against the incident in Narela, we might see positive impact in other places as well,” said Nisha Sharma, the coordinator of the Mahila Panchayat run by Society for Social Welfare and Development.

DCW’s pledge

“The women’s commission aims to completely shut down the illicit liquor and drugs racket in Delhi. We are forming a revolutionary team to put an end to drug and liquor mafia. We are fighting for the children who become addicts at a young age due to the supply of illicit alcohol. People who have gathered here prove that we are not alone,” said Ms. Maliwal while addressing the crowd.