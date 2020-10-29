HSRPs willnow be home delivered: govt.

New Delhi

29 October 2020 01:08 IST

They will be home delivered to commuters

High-Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) will now be delivered to commuters.

The Delhi government on Wednesday reviewed the preparations made by Original Equipment Manufacturers’ and dealers in the city to affix HSRPs and colour-coded stickers on existing vehicles in a time-bound manner.

The officials were instructed to ensure hassle-free affixation of HSRP and colour-coded stickers on all vehicles. “In the new version of a website, which will be available for public from November 1, a single website URL, through SIAM, will be available for booking HSRP and colour-coded stickers. The National Informatics Centre will facilitate technical support for the website,” the government said.

After booking of HSRPs or colour-coded sticker, consumers will get a real-time updates through SMS. “The customer will be notified of the same at least two days prior to the date of appointment so that there is no delay in delivery,” the government said.