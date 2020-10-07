HSRP makers told not to take new appointments

New Delhi

07 October 2020 01:02 IST

The Delhi government on Tuesday held a meeting to address public grievances over High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) and colour-coded stickers.

The meeting was attended by senior officers from the Transport Department, National Informatics Centre (NIC) and other stakeholders such as Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and HSRP manufacturers.

HSRP, OEM manufacturers and dealers were directed to put a system in place to address the grievances of vehicle owners, the government said in a statement.

Several issues faced by vehicle owners in getting their HSRP fitted on their vehicles were discussed, the statement said.

“Our objective is public convenience. It was misinterpreted by a section of people that we are immediately enforcing the HSRP rule. This created panic among vehicle owners. We have asked dealers and HSRP manufacturers not to take any further appointments until a proper system is in place,” a statement from Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot’s office stated.