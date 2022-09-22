HRERA Gurugram restrains sale and purchase of Vatika housing project

ADVERTISEMENT

Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority has restrained sale and purchase related to the Vatika Limited’s residential project, “Vatika India Next2”, in Sectors 88-A and B here for alleged incomplete application for registration and expiry of licence. The authority has served 30 days’ notice to the developer in this matter.

Besides Vatika, the authority has also sent stern messages to the promoters of Neo Square, Centra One, Zen Residence1 and others, asking them to conform to the rules by or before the next date of hearing on October 17.

Applied for registration

The Vatika Limited had procured the licence for the project from the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department in 2013 to develop a plotted township “Vatika India Next2” and applied for the Real Estate Regulatory Authority registration in August 2022, which is five years after the RERA was notified in the State in July 2017, said a press statement issued by the RERA, Gurugram.

The authority has observed that the large numbers of documents in an application filed by the promoter are still pending, including the deficit registration fee and the licence of the project has also expired.

Licence renewal

“The licence of Vatika Limited has expired which needs to be renewed. The authority hereby exercising its powers under Section 5(1) (b) of the Act, 2016, read with rule 5(2) of the Haryana Rules, 2017 gives show-cause notice of 30 days as to why the application for grant of registration should be rejected. The authority also observed that the application has been moved by the promoter in a very casual manner without giving any details and requisite information. Therefore, the authority restrains the sale and purchase in this unregistered project,” said the authority.

The authority’s action came in the wake of a post-project hearing on September 12 during which it found compliances missing on part of these promoters who had applied for RERA registration. The authority also cautioned people in general against booking of plots, flats etc. in these unregistered projects.