HRD Ministry seems to have abandoned own initiative: JNUTA

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) on Wednesday said that the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has “shockingly” appeared to have “abandoned” its own initiative to find a resolution to the crisis in JNU through dialogue and discussion with all stakeholders.

The teachers are on a day-long dharna on the campus demanding an immediate resolution to the JNU crisis before “irreparable damage” is done to the interests of students.

“The report of the high-power committee [HPC] constituted by the MHRD has not been placed in the public domain and neither has the Ministry made clear what steps, if any, it has taken. This is the situation more than a week after the submission of the report, despite the scheduled end of the semester approaching. The creation of a conducive environment for normal academic activity is nowhere in sight,” the JNUTA said.

‘V-C behaved like goon’

The teachers’ wing also said that the JNU Vice-Chancellor (V-C), after illegally pushing through an exorbitant hike in hostel charges, refused to engage in any dialogue on the matter and descended to the level of a “street goon” by threatening to cancel the studentship of thousands of students.

The teachers said that the MHRD must have the courage to own up to the responsibility of having created an atmosphere in JNU that is completely inimical to the purposes for which the university exists. “Its deafening silence on why the process initiated by the formation of the HPC has been put in cold storage is nothing short of a scandal. Its refusal to even meet the JNUTA delegation to discuss this issue is clear evidence of their callous attitude,” JNUTA president D.K. Lobiyal said.

He added that if the MHRD “doesn’t act and act quickly to put a check on a destructive JNU V-C” and ensure immediate withdrawal of the fee hike, it too will have to bear the responsibility for the grave crisis that emerged in the university.

The JNUTA also said that it has written to Members of Parliament to raise the situation in JNU in Parliament and with the MHRD and demand answers from the Ministry.