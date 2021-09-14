HPC: dacoity, robbery not covered for interim bail

New Delhi

14 September 2021 00:34 IST

Panel was formed to decongest jails

A High Power Committee (HPC), set up to decongest jails during the COVID-19 pandemic, has clarified that offences like dacoity, robbery and kidnapping for ransom are not covered under its criteria for granting interim bail to prisoners.

The HPC clarfied, “merely because specified offences — like offence under Section 302 (murder) IPC, that too with a rider--was included in the class or category of cases recommended for grant of interim bail, it does not mean that offences like docoity, robbery, kidnapping for ransom, etc. were also included”.

“Such cases were consciously kept out,” the HPC, headed by High Court Judge Justice Vipin Sanghi, said.

Advertising

Advertising

The HPC was constituted last year on the direction of the Supreme Court to decongest jails to prevent the spread of COVID. “The object was only to release some of the prisoners, and not all the prisoners, on a reasonable classification arrived at on the basis of orders passed by the Supreme Court, intending to implement the same in letter and spirit,” the HPC said.

“It is, however, reiterated that those inmates whose cases are not covered in the criteria laid down by this committee can still file application seeking bail before the court concerned which, if filed, may be considered by the courts on merits,” the HPC said.

It further said that “no prisoner irrespective of the category or class of offence that he/she may be involved in, can seek or claim that he/she be released from prison, as a matter of right”.