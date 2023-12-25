How Noida is emerging as a new coaching hub

December 25, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST

Nine months ago, 18-year-old Arpita Narayan, a NEET aspirant, travelled from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi to enrol in a coaching institute. But she couldn’t get a suitable accommodation within her budget. She then moved to Noida, where she found a coaching centre of her choice as well as a good place to stay in Sector 62.

Dingy, cramped spaces

According to Ms. Narayan, her search for a rented accommodation or hostel facility in Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar — a hub of coaching institutes along with areas like Karol Bagh, Mukherjee Nagar and Rajender Nagar that are also known for affordable student accommodation — mostly led her to dingy, cramped and unsafe places.

Ms. Narayan is one of a growing number of students shifting from Delhi to Noida and Greater Noida for better educational facilities and living options that suit middle-class budgets. Recent fire incidents in Mukherjee Nagar that left many students injured are making the decision to switch cities easier.

Indeed, Noida plans to emerge as a coaching hub in north India, like Rajasthan’s Kota, just as the education sector recovers from the pandemic lockdowns.

New institutes

Around 70 coaching institutes were shut down for about two years in Noida but at least 35 have come up this year, says Neeraj Pandey, District Inspector of Schools, Gautam Budh Nagar.

In November last year, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority unveiled plans to create an educational hub in Greater Noida. Several educational institutions have been allotted plots in the area, officials say.

Mr. Pandey says Sector 62 in Noida and Alpha 1 in Greater Noida are emerging as hubs of coaching institutes. These localities offer open spaces and better living standards to students preparing for the UPSC, JEE and NEET exams.

Monetary constraints also play a big part as coaching fees and living expenses in Noida are lower than in Delhi. Ms. Narayan says she spends ₹13,000 on rent and around ₹3,000 on food and groceries while travel doesn’t cost much since her coaching institute is close by.

‘Compromise a lot’

In comparison, a student who is preparing for UPSC in Delhi’s Karol Bagh says she pays ₹16,000 as rent for a twin-sharing room, spends around ₹5,000-6,000 on food, and around ₹1,000 on travel and groceries. The student, who didn’t wish to be named, complained of cramped spaces but said students compromise a lot to prepare for exams.

While Noida and Greater Noida have certain advantages over Delhi, not everything is hunky-dory. Last month, the U.P. government as part of the ‘Safe City’ project barred coaching centres from conducting classes after 8 p.m. The order drew widespread criticism from people who said it restrains women from attending coaching classes in evenings.

The State government withdrew the order after a few days. Instead, it issued new guidelines that emphasise stronger security measures and installation of CCTV cameras at entrances and exits of institutes as well as at the campus and teaching areas, galleries and verandahs.