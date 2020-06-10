‘How did Kejriwal get his test result so fast?’

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar on Wednesday questioned how Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal procured his COVID-19 test result within 12 hours of submitting his sample when people have been waiting for several days to get their result.

“I would like to ask Mr. Kejriwal that if he could get his test result in 12 hours then why does the “aam” citizen has to wait so long? Do they not have the right to receive their result as fast as you did?” Mr. Kumar asked.

He further questioned the collection of the sample, because according to the government’s rules, those with mild symptoms like fever and cough need not be tested. “Why is the CM promoting this VIP culture for himself instead of leading by example? In the press conference in the afternoon he says people with mild symptoms needn’t get tested and he himself jumps the queue and gets tested when he develops a fever by evening,” Mr. Kumar said.

“I wish the best of health for Mr. Kejriwal, but want him to ensure equal treatment for the common people as well,” the Delhi Congress chief added.

Missed opportunity

He also pointed out that Mr. Kejriwal has squandered a “golden opportunity” to improve the health infrastructure to check the spread of the virus during the lockdown when he had time on his hands. “I demand a white paper on the Kejriwal government’s handling of the pandemic. The CM said today [Wednesday] that he is going to hit the streets from tomorrow [Thursday]. Why was he in isolation all this while?” Mr. Kumar asked.