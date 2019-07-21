Housing society told to pay ₹9 lakh

A District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum here has directed a Multi-State Cooperative Housing Society of Police Officers to compensate a complainant by paying over ₹9 lakh after a flat booked by the latter in a Faridabad project was not delivered despite the passage of the stipulated time period.

Complainant Praveen Kumar Luthra moved the consumer forum alleging deficiency on the part of the housing society as it failed to deliver possession of the flat that was scheduled to be ready by 2010.

“The complainant opted for a 3 BHK flat [and] a sum of ₹9,50,000 was paid on various dates commencing from the year 2006. The [co-operative] continued raising demands ignoring the query of the complainant regarding the stage of construction, accomplishment of the project and the tentative period for delivery of possession,” the consumer panel observed while noting the allegations made in the complaint.

Denied allegations

The cooperative housing society denied all the allegations made while stating that the deadline of 2010 was not mentioned.

However, noting that “there was considerable delay in completion of the project,” the Bench held, “In such circumstances, the complainant is entitled for refund of the entire amount paid, that is ₹8,50,000 with a 10% interest from [November] 2014 till the date of realisation...”